New Year, Old Year: 2018 Revisited

February traditions are important. Much like the lesser-known Presidents’ Day (the third Monday) and the Hallmark Greeting Card Company Annual Earnings Holiday (the 14th), the Space-Biff! Retrospective is our chance to revisit nominations of years past and see how they held up. It’s also a chance to see me cop to the mistakes I made along the way! Surely you’re here for the first reason.

Day One: The Revitalized!

What I Got Right!



Everything.

More seriously, literally everything. There isn’t a stinker among these picks, and I’m still playing most of them a year after the fact. This was probably an easy list for two reasons: first, because these are all remakes or new editions of games that deserved the attention, so they weren’t bad to begin with; and second, I made the call to feature fewer titles for Best Week. It’s far easier to correctly pick the best five games in a category than the best eight or ten games. This streamlining continued in 2019, and will continue in the future.

The most storied title is Exceed, which accompanied me on a medical trip to El Salvador and saw a number of plays in a run-down retreat for priests. Darkest Night is still available, despite being collateral in Victory Point Games’ decapitation at the hands of Dan Yarrington’s Tabletop Tycoon. Endeavor: Age of Sail got a Kickstarted expansion. Yellow & Yangtze proved distinct enough from Tigris & Euphrates to warrant a top place in Reiner Knizia’s oeuvre. And although it was pretty much review-bombed by people who didn’t understand how to play it, Dûhr: The Lesser Houses still gets everyone in my group yawping dur dur dur every few months.

What I Got Wrong!



Ah, you skipped down here hoping for confessions of wrongdoing on my part. Unfortunately, there was nothing wrong with this category’s picks. Everything was right. Sorry.

Next up, I get something wrong.

