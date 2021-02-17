Space-Cast! #10. An Holy Kiss

Smooch! For the Space-Biff! Space-Cast!’s decepisode, today I’m joined by Ben Madison to discuss The Mission: Early Christianity from the Crucifixion to the Crusades. Along the way, we investigate religion as an inspiration in game design, including an examination of what happens when playthings, religious beliefs, history, and personal faith journeys intersect. Listen over here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.

Timestamps

2:00 — Ben Madison’s background

4:54 — three titles for getting to know Ben

10:38 — The Mission as an artifact of play

29:55 — The Mission as a religious artifact

50:52 — intersections with personal faith

57:55 — Islamoanxiety?

1:06:23 — the game’s thesis

1:09:23 — The Mission as personal belief

Next time, we’ll be discussing technology trees, technology trees, and technology trees.

