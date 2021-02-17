Space-Cast! #10. An Holy Kiss
Smooch! For the Space-Biff! Space-Cast!’s decepisode, today I’m joined by Ben Madison to discuss The Mission: Early Christianity from the Crucifixion to the Crusades. Along the way, we investigate religion as an inspiration in game design, including an examination of what happens when playthings, religious beliefs, history, and personal faith journeys intersect.
Listen over here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.
Timestamps
2:00 — Ben Madison’s background
4:54 — three titles for getting to know Ben
10:38 — The Mission as an artifact of play
29:55 — The Mission as a religious artifact
50:52 — intersections with personal faith
57:55 — Islamoanxiety?
1:06:23 — the game’s thesis
1:09:23 — The Mission as personal belief
Next time, we’ll be discussing technology trees, technology trees, and technology trees.
A very interesting conversation. I appreciated your point about how Christianity “progresses” in a less “progressive” direction over the centuries and away from the teachings of Jesus and the apostles. This is insufficiently appreciated both by Christianity’s proponents and detractors.
At 41:00, Ben is talking about The Rise of Christianity by Rodney Stark. Great book.
At 1:06, you discuss “The Mission”, with DeNiro and Irons but also a young Liam Neeson and Aiden Quinn. Great, great movie. Here’s a funny story. In about 2011 I had an idea to start a company, some of whose games would be like what Inspiration games did with reskinning Carc to Ark, etc. Anyway the best idea I had was to reskin Puerto Rico to “The Mission”. I pitched this to alea and both Seyfearth and Tummelson said they weren’t interested. Alas! So nothing came of it.
But more recently (a few years back) I decided to contemplate an original game about the idea. I link to a couple of early brainstorming blog posts below, but I think the most interesting/original aspects of the idea are:
– the scoring system is centered on the Guarani people; do /they/ think you’ve made their lives better?
– the political dance between playing Spain, Portugal, and the Vatican against each other to let you continue your work and not have one of the powers take over and enslave the people.
With the latter, basically, you don’t succeed; the Vatican eventually caves and the game inevitably ends in failure and the collapse of your missions, so all that persists (and what you score for) is how much good you’ve done up to that point. But the balancing act up to that point is that you have to balance between helping the Guarani people in your mission vs. “putting on a good show” so that the Vatican wants to keep the lights on. Of course the real missionaries would have seen both as important and not in tension, and so the gamification is really mostly just a matter of emphasis and risk.
Anyway hopefully something I’ll return to one day.
https://boardgamegeek.com/blogpost/73953/mission
https://boardgamegeek.com/blogpost/76162/mission-actions-and-action-selection
Also, neat that the question about deontology vs consequentialism came up!
Thanks for listening, Jeff, and for the question I was able to relay to Ben! I would love to play the game you propose, and hope you get around to designing it. What a fascinating twist on the usual dynamics of colonial power.
If only Seyfearth had agreed, we could have scooped Spirit Island by years! Oh well. But I do appreciate knowing that it’s potentially of interest; the existence of a demand signal is certainly motivational.
You and Ben discussed the question of bad things done in the name of Christianity. A principle that I like is that one does not judge a philosophy by its abuse. I learned this principle from speaker and apologist Ravi Zacharias, who is currently in the midst of a massive posthumous sex and sexual abuse scandal. Ruh roh.
Fascinating interview all around, but – good lord – his view on Islam is astoundingly cringe. Almost wish you hadn’t asked him the question.
Thanks, Joni!
As for *that* question, apologies for any discomfort it caused. It seemed to me (and still seems) like a pertinent avenue of inquiry considering the games Ben designs and the points-of-view he employs as framing devices. And I appreciate his willingness to speak so openly about his feelings, views, and examinations, not only about Islam, but also about Christianity and his own faith. Even though we surely disagree on many topics, I wish more of us had his ability to interrogate something as deeply held as our religious traditions.