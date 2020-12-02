Space-Cast! #9. Costly Design

I’m as surprised as you are — it’s the ninth episode of the Space-Biff! Space-Cast! Today I’m joined by Armando Canales, Lyndon Martin, and Brian Willcutt, the designers of this year’s controversial title The Cost. We discuss the game itself, along with broader concepts of moral game design and how to focus a game’s intended story on the elements that matter most.

Listen over here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.

Timestamps

0:11 — introducing Moe, Lyndon, and Brian

6:54 — The Cost in the early days

9:10 — why asbestos?

16:09 — is it fair for games to tackle hard subject matter?

21:09 — moral game design

26:04 — shared incentive spaces

39:40 — the boundaries of a game’s story

55:39 — references and influences

Next time, we’ll be discussing religion, Islamo-anxiety, and the frictions between Mormonism and Christianity.

(If what I’m doing at Space-Biff! is valuable to you in some way, please consider dropping by my Patreon campaign or Ko-fi.)