Space-Cast! #4. Big Box Games
John Clowdus is best known for his small designs. And, naturally, in today’s episode of the Space-Biff! Space-Cast!, he’s willing to talk to Dan Thurot about small games old and new, including which of his titles he prefers to Omen: A Reign of War. But now Clowdus is also a bona fide big-box game designer thanks to Mezo. Listen in as he spills the beans about the challenges and advantages of designing a game that can’t fit into your pocket.
Listen over here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.
Timestamps
3:00 — games designed by John Clowdus that he prefers to Omen: A Reign of War
18:00 — Bronze Age
25:00 — Mezo, the design and the mythology
49:57 — the return of Small Box Games
Next time, Dan speaks to an old friend about (the) great game — and some topics beyond it.
(If what I’m doing at Space-Biff! is valuable to you in some way, please consider dropping by my Patreon campaign or Ko-fi.)
Posted on May 14, 2020, in Podcast and tagged Board Games, Bronze Age, John Clowdus, Mezo, Neolithic, Omen: A Reign of War, Small Box Games, The North, The Space-Biff! Space-Cast!. Bookmark the permalink. 1 Comment.
At 53:41, which game is John saying is one of the best-looking games ever made? I’ve listened to that part several times, and I can’t parse what he’s saying there. Thanks!