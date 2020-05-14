Space-Cast! #4. Big Box Games

John Clowdus is best known for his small designs. And, naturally, in today’s episode of the Space-Biff! Space-Cast!, he’s willing to talk to Dan Thurot about small games old and new, including which of his titles he prefers to Omen: A Reign of War. But now Clowdus is also a bona fide big-box game designer thanks to Mezo. Listen in as he spills the beans about the challenges and advantages of designing a game that can’t fit into your pocket.

Listen over here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.

Timestamps

3:00 — games designed by John Clowdus that he prefers to Omen: A Reign of War

18:00 — Bronze Age

25:00 — Mezo, the design and the mythology

49:57 — the return of Small Box Games

Next time, Dan speaks to an old friend about (the) great game — and some topics beyond it.

(If what I’m doing at Space-Biff! is valuable to you in some way, please consider dropping by my Patreon campaign or Ko-fi.)