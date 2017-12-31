Best Week 2017: The Index!

It’s with a note of sadness that Space-Biff! Best Week! comes to another close. For all its turbulence, 2017 was a grand year when it came to cardboard, and after the jump you’ll find every day of bests, compiled into one location for easy access. Just click a pic and internet magic will whirl you away to the corresponding list.

See you in 2018.

Day One: The Refined!

Day Two: The Elegant!

Day Three: The Humorous!

Day Four: The Erudite!

Day Five: The Devious!