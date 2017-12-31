Best Week 2017: The Index!

Dec 31

There are no least-favorite things about this!

It’s with a note of sadness that Space-Biff! Best Week! comes to another close. For all its turbulence, 2017 was a grand year when it came to cardboard, and after the jump you’ll find every day of bests, compiled into one location for easy access. Just click a pic and internet magic will whirl you away to the corresponding list.

See you in 2018.

Day One: The Refined!

Day Two: The Elegant!

Day Three: The Humorous!

Day Four: The Erudite!

Day Five: The Devious!

 

  1. Alexandre Limoges | December 31, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Thank you so much for those fantastic game lists that add more games to my ever growing wishlist… It’s always a great pleasure to read your reviews, Daniel, and I wish you a great year 2018!

  2. nuruk | December 31, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Thanks for a great year of blogging, Dan & co. I just discovered Space Biff! this year and it has become my go to source for written reviews. Looking forward to what you have in store for 2018!

  3. severian73 | December 31, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Thanks for another year of great reviews, Dan! Love your insight and writing style. Thanks for everything you do for this hobby.

