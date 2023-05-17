Space-Cast! #29. Enduring Snake-Eyes
What’s the commonality between Shackleton’s voyage to the Antarctic, brain hemorrhages, and the virtue of watching R-rated movies? Today, it’s Amabel Holland’s Endurance, a board game about the strength of the human spirit in the face of abject misery. Join Dan and Amabel as we chat about this game’s difficult development, throwing out historical determinism, and why not every game should have a victory condition.
Listen here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.
TIMESTAMPS
2:29 — is Endurance our favorite of Amabel’s designs?
5:12 — finding the necessary missing pieces to create Endurance
12:17 — throwing out historical determinism
24:15 — representing “feet in boots” history through abstraction
41:21 — the lifeboat sequence
47:27 — why is there no win condition?
55:08 — hope in the face of despair: Amabel’s story
