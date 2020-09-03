Space-Cast! #7. This Critical Land

Sep 3

Posted by

Today on the Space-Biff! Space-Cast!, Dan is joined by Tom Russell, who answers questions about his controversial title This Guilty Land, discusses research and responsibility in crafting board games, and answers the two most difficult questions of them all: what is your favorite dinosaur, and what is art?

Listen over here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.

Timestamps

1:00 — surviving the lockdown
3:46 — This Guilty Land
34:30 — Tom’s approach to research
44:05 — responsibility in design
54:13 — what’s your favorite dinosaur?
57:30 — emotions vs. systems
1:09:30 — what is art?
1:18:00 — active criticism

Next time, we’ll be talking about accessibility, including two games designed to both evoke and be sensitive of disability.

 

(If what I'm doing at Space-Biff! is valuable to you in some way, please consider dropping by my Patreon campaign or Ko-fi.)

