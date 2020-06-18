Space-Cast! #5. Arguments with Cole

You’ve probably heard of Cole Wehrle. But have you heard Cole Wehrle arguing? On today’s episode of the Space-Biff! Space-Cast!, join Dan and Cole as we talk about argument and simulation in board games, explore a few deeply accusatory questions about second editions, and settle the conundrum of how Rome fell. Or did it? Listen over here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.

Timestamps

1:21 — Cole’s evolving position on second editions

12:28 — argument and simulation

41:00 — arguments in Pax Pamir’s different editions

50:33 — inception of an argument

59:00 — arguments in Oath

1:09:23 — sweeping changes in prototyping

1:14:00 — how do you know when you’re done?

1:29:41 — designing in a commercial vacuum

1:38:42 — why did Rome fall?

Next time, we’ll be talking to a designer about his confusingly titled real-time asymmetrical science fiction trade game.

(If what I’m doing at Space-Biff! is valuable to you in some way, please consider dropping by my Patreon campaign or Ko-fi.)