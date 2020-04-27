Elsewhere: Cardboard for Conservation

an actual forest

Two articles by yours truly appeared on Ars Technica over the weekend. The first is a list of thirty games to play while surviving a global pandemic. Since I wrote only six of the thirty entries, it’s a good thing we’re not currently stuck at home with nothing but the list’s flimsier offerings. Which six did I write about, you ask? Good question. I’ll give you an easy clue: the best six.

The more substantive piece focuses on a handful of titles that are good picks for Earth Day. These are my favorite games for learning about this little blue marble we all happen to share, the interconnectedness of its climate and inhabitants, and our responsibility for its well-being. The first few titles are familiar family fare, but props to my editor for letting me include the last third, which consists of games you usually don’t see discussed on more mainstream sites. I hope someone picks up the Bios trilogy and goes cross-eyed at the lexical carpet bombing that is Phil Eklund’s principal mode of communication.

  1. Guy | April 27, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    I would pay double for Eklund games that don’t include Phil’s unhinged rantings.

  2. 1Peter567 (@1Peter567) | April 27, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Congrats, Dan! You deserve the wider exposure.

  3. Anonymous | April 27, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Hmmm…I’m going with Darkest Night; Air, Land, and Sea; and Nemo’s War as three of yours…not too sure about the others. More clues? 🙂

  4. Anonymous | April 27, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Let’s see…Welcome Too…, Mage Knight, and….Dual Powers?

