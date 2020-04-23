Space-Cast! #3. Critic vs. Critic

Apr 23

For once, Wee Aquinas doesn't have anything snarky to say.

For today’s Space-Cast!, Dan Thurot speaks with a new friend in the form of Tom Chick, veteran reviewer of video and board games alike. They discuss the state of games criticism, dirty words that should never appear in a critique, and some of the lessons Tom has learned about writing reviews and writing in general.

Listen over here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.

Timestamps

2:00 — how we’re surviving the coronavirus lockdown
17:46 — Tom’s background
30:16 — what is games criticism?
36:37 — dirty words
40:49 — the line between reviewer and critic
45:49 — Tom’s lesson corner
1:06:00 — Dan pays Tom an awkward compliment

Next time, Dan speaks to a designer who knows more than almost anybody in the industry about small boxes.

 

(If what I’m doing at Space-Biff! is valuable to you in some way, please consider dropping by my Patreon campaign or Ko-fi.)

Posted on April 23, 2020, in Podcast and tagged , , .

