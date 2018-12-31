Best Week 2018: The Index!

Dec 31

Posted by

Best Mascot of 2018: Wee Aquinas. Confounding visitors by making them believe Space-Biff! is somehow a religious site since 2011.

Best Week is over. But that doesn’t mean we are! Down below you’ll find the full index of the whole thing. Five days, five games apiece, twenty-five titles in total, all the best. Click any of the images below to be launched via internet magic to the selected list. Thanks for reading, and see you in 2019!

Day One: The Revitalized!

 

Day Two: The Pure!

 

Day Three: The Messenger!

 

Day Four: The Hilarious!

 

Day Five: The Hybrid!

 

(If what I’m doing at Space-Biff! is valuable to you in some way, please consider dropping by my Patreon campaign or Ko-fi. Thank you for your support, and I’m eager to continue steering you toward the best and away from the rocky shores of the worst for years to come!)

Posted on December 31, 2018, in Board Game and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: