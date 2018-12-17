Book-Space! #6: The Obelisk Gate

So that’s what a moon is for! … nope, we still don’t understand. Join Brock, Summer, and Dan as we discuss magic, social justice, and how cool it is that somebody won the Hugo three years in a row! It’s The Obelisk Gate by N.K. Jemisin. You’ll find our conversation down below, or join us over here for a download link.

Next month, we’ll be discussing The Stone Sky by N.K. Jemisin. For the last time. Yeah, that’s a Broken Earth joke. A bad one.