Book-Space! #6: The Obelisk Gate

Dec 17

Posted by

So that’s what a moon is for! … nope, we still don’t understand. Join Brock, Summer, and Dan as we discuss magic, social justice, and how cool it is that somebody won the Hugo three years in a row! It’s The Obelisk Gate by N.K. Jemisin. You’ll find our conversation down below, or join us over here for a download link.

Next month, we’ll be discussing The Stone Sky by N.K. Jemisin. For the last time. Yeah, that’s a Broken Earth joke. A bad one.

Posted on December 17, 2018, in Podcast and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: