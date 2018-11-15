Book-Space! #5: The Goblin Emperor

We always knew the day would come — for our first-ever episode about a book without a number in the title! Join Brock, Summer, and Dan as they discuss court intrigues, elf-on-goblin racism, and how on earth to pronounce “Csevet.” It’s The Goblin Emperor by Katherine Addison! You can either listen below or head over here for a download link.

Next month, we’ll be reading The Obelisk Gate by N.K. Jemisin. Share your thoughts at spacebiffbookspace@gmail.com!

(If what I’m doing at Space-Biff! is valuable to you in some way, please consider dropping by my Patreon campaign or Ko-fi. As it stands, I’m the ugly goblin in the beautiful elvish court of board games criticism. Your support can change that).