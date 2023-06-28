Space-Cast! #30. Remembering Stonewall

On this day in 1969, a police raid in Greenwich Village sparked three days of intense rioting by members of the gay community. This was the turning point in the fight for LGBT+ rights in the United States. Today we’re joined by Taylor Shuss, designer of Stonewall Uprising, to discuss how his game charts the beginnings of the Pride movement, wading into the muddy waters of gamifying the AIDS epidemic, and how playing as history’s baddies can give players a deeper perspective on civil rights.

Listen here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.

TIMESTAMPS

2:00 — remembering June 28th, 1969

9:00 — Shuss’s personal interest in the Stonewall Riots

14:46 — merging deck-building with a tug-of-war

18:10 — expanding the scope from one decade to three

22:20 — seesaw politics and folding

33:40 — what asymmetry reveals about Pride versus The Man

39:52 — people’s reluctance to play as The Man

45:40 — including the AIDS epidemic in a board game

1:08:00 — the response to Stonewall Uprising

1:11:25 — Sacred Band

(If what I’m doing at Space-Biff! is valuable to you in some way, please consider dropping by my Patreon campaign or Ko-fi.)