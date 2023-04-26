Book-Space! #24. Babel

Apr 26

Wee Aquinas also has suspicions about education.

Ever wondered what a translator’s life is like? R.F. Kuang’s Babel lends readers an accurate impression of higher education, British colonialism, and the magical powers of silversmithing. Join Brock, Summer, and Dan as we discuss this wonderfully dense and evocative book. Listen here or download here.

Next time, spider aliens! Courtesy of Adrian Tchaikovsky’s Children of Time.

