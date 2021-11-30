Space-Cast! #17. Making Magnates Work

What goes up must come down. That’s the proposition of James Naylor’s Magnate: The First City, the modern Monopoly that sees its housing boom through to the inevitable bust. Today, James joins Dan to chat about real estate development, game development, and what makes Humbleburg more of a “first” city than the many counter-examples that are undoubtedly popping into your head.

This month, we’re making a donation to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Please consider making a donation of your own or searching for ways to help your local homeless community.

Listen over here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.

Timestamps

1:45 — getting to know James Naylor

4:30 — Naylor’s design roots

12:00 — describing Magnate: The First City

16:50 — developing Magnate

20:31 — the “Crash”

26:45 — is such a monumentous occurrence invalidating?

32:45 — satirizing capitalism

44:08 — balancing the toybox against the message

53:15 — why is all the good stuff in the expansion?

59:13 — raising money for homelessness

1:02:29 — what does James want someone to get out of Magnate?

(If what I’m doing at Space-Biff! is valuable to you in some way, please consider dropping by my Patreon campaign or Ko-fi.)