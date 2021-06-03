Book-Space! #19. Seven Surrenders

Wee Aquinas really dug the part where secular humanism implodes.

If our last episode left you confused, today we’re doubling down! Twice the confusion! Double! Times two! Continuing the futuristic saga of a golden age on the brink of disaster, we discuss unreliable narrators, miracles real and invented, and what happens when you name your sniper character Sniper. Come along as we dive into Seven Surrenders by Ada Palmer. Listen here or download here.

Next time, we’ll be dipping into something friendly and light with Autonomous by Annalee Newitz.

