Book-Space! #18. Too Like the Lightning
At last! A book written for Dan and nobody else. Join Brock, Summer, and Dan as we discuss utopias, renaissances, and golden ages, along with theology, miracles, and messiahs both unapproachable and childlike. It’s Too Like the Lightning by Ada Palmer. Listen here or download here.
Next time, we’ll be reading Seven Surrenders, also by Ada Palmer.
