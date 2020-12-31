Best Week 2020! The Index!

The wheel has turned. Below you’ll find links to every day of Best Week 2020, which despite the year’s expectations has hosted some of the finest games ever featured here on Space-Biff! Simply click the image to be transported to the relevant page.

See you on the other side, friend.

Day One! Better, Faster, Stronger!

Day Two! Agony, Sheer Agony!

Day Three! Some Time Away!

Day Four! Parallel Dimensions!

Day Five! Uncommon Sense!

(If what I’m doing at Space-Biff! is valuable to you in some way, please consider dropping by my Patreon campaign or Ko-fi.)