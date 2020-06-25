Book-Space! #16. A Memory Called Empire
This month on the Space-Biff! Book-Space!, Brock, Summer, and Dan are joined by Cole Wehrle to discuss civilization, colonization, and memory transfer from A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine! Listen here or download here.
Next time, we’ll be reading The 7½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton.
