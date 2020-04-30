Book-Space! #15. Ancillary Justice
What does a hive mind do when it’s no longer a hive mind? Rent a helicopter, of course. Join Brock, Summer, and Dan as we discuss Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie, and chat about colonial empires, undying rulers, and pronouns. Listen here or download here.
Next time, we’ll be talking about A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine.
Posted on April 30, 2020, in Podcast and tagged Ancillary Justice, Ann Leckie, Space-Biff! Book-Space!.
