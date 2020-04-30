Book-Space! #15. Ancillary Justice

Apr 30

Wee Aquinas is wondering if the decision to let the Book-Space! and Space-Cast! occupy the same channel will bite him in the ass. The thing is, though, each channel costs extra money. Like, come on. Extra money.

What does a hive mind do when it’s no longer a hive mind? Rent a helicopter, of course. Join Brock, Summer, and Dan as we discuss Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie, and chat about colonial empires, undying rulers, and pronouns. Listen here or download here.

Next time, we’ll be talking about A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine.

