Book-Space! #14: All the Birds in the Sky

Jan 16

Posted by

"Not enough birds." —review by Wee Aquinas

Magic and technology. Technology and magic. Forces as old as… well, one of them is older than the other, but they’ve both got a few winters under their belt. Join Brock, Summer, and Dan as we discuss All the Birds in the Sky by Charlie Jane Anders. Featuring Bay Area relationship problems, a benevolent social media network (suspension of disbelief broken) and a special guest appearance by Elon Musk. Listen here or download here.

Next time, we’ll be talking about Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie.

Posted on January 16, 2020, in Podcast

