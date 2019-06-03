Book-Space! #11: Trail of Lightning

Build walls, flood the land, and ride the lighting; or, the episode in which Brock, Summer, and Dan talk about living gods, life on the reservation, and how Rebecca Roanhorse portrays a post-apocalyptic (but current-renaissance) Navajo nation in Trail of Lightning. Listen here or download here.

Next month, we’re reading Master of Sorrows by Justin Travis Call.

