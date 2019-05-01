Book-Space! #10: The Collapsing Empire
Go with the Flow and join Brock, Summer, and Dan as we discuss how to browbeat supporting characters into divulging information, why all space ships should be named after Elton John songs, and whether The Collapsing Empire by John Scalzi espouses a proper pronunciation for “emperox.” Listen here or download here.
Next month, we’re reading Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse.
