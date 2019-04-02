Book-Space! #9: A Darkling Sea
What’s the commonality between a frozen ice planet, a pastiche of the Prime Directive, and Brock forgetting to use the correct mic? The ninth episode of the Space-Biff! Book-Space!, of course! Join Brock, Summer, and Dan as we discuss A Darkling Sea by James L. Cambias. Listen here or download here.
Next month, we’re talking about The Collapsing Empire by John Scalzi.
Posted on April 2, 2019, in Podcast and tagged A Darkling Sea, James L. Cambias, Space-Biff! Book-Space!. Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment.
Leave a comment
Comments 0