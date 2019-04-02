Book-Space! #9: A Darkling Sea

Wee Aquinas found this book chilly.

What’s the commonality between a frozen ice planet, a pastiche of the Prime Directive, and Brock forgetting to use the correct mic? The ninth episode of the Space-Biff! Book-Space!, of course! Join Brock, Summer, and Dan as we discuss A Darkling Sea by James L. Cambias. Listen here or download here.

Next month, we’re talking about The Collapsing Empire by John Scalzi.

