Book-Space! #7: The Stone Sky

Feb 6

Posted by

Wee Aquinas cried twice, but he's a blubberer.

Magic, shmagic. Join Summer, Brock, and Dan as we discuss whether stone should weigh more than flesh, why Schaffa is the best character of the entire trilogy, and why they didn’t just travel through the center of the Evil Earth in the first place. It’s The Stone Sky by N.K. Jemisin. For the last time for real this time. Down below or over here for a download link.

Next month: The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay.

Posted on February 6, 2019, in Podcast and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment.

