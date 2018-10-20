Book-Space! #4: The Stars Are Legion

Oct 20

Posted by

If a jinni can bring you back from the dead, Wee Aquinas doesn't know what to believe anymore. Faith crisis!

Sticky! Join Brock, Summer, Dan, and our friend and special guest Tim Fowers as we dive into our clammiest episode yet. We discuss intestines, unwanted pregnancies, and jinni. It’s The Stars Are Legion by Kameron Hurley. And despite our being beset by technical problems from all sides, you can head over here for a download link or listen below.

Next month we’ll be talking about The Goblin Emperor by Katherine Addison. Give it a look and share your thoughts at spacebiffbookspace@gmail.com!

 

(If what I’m doing at Space-Biff! is valuable to you in some way, please consider dropping by my Patreon campaign. Much like this book, I also feature intestines. And you can help fill them with sustenance by supporting what I do here!)

Posted on October 20, 2018, in Podcast and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment.

