Book-Space! #3: Six Wakes

At last! A book we don’t love! Join Brock, Summer, and Dan as they engage in the third-ever episode of the Space-Biff! Book-Space! to talk about the legality of cloning, what our AI-selves would be in charge of, and how little is too little for a Catholic priest to know about the Bible. It’s Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty. And although we’re spoiling everything, there isn’t much need to read this one before listening below, or over here for a download link.

Join us next month for a discussion about The Stars are Legion by Kameron Hurley, and share your thoughts at spacebiffbookspace@gmail.com!

