Space-Cast! #19. Attacking the Bloc

Feb 23

In the midst of a time of social unrest, one game dares to investigate the polarities of popular protest. That game is Bloc by Bloc by T.L. Simons and Greg Loring-Albright. For today’s episode, join Dan, T.L., and Greg as we discuss how their game offers both contradiction and clarity in politics, violent and nonviolent disobedience, popular expropriation, and the danger of having an uprising stolen from under your feet. Bloc by Bloc: Uprising is currently funding on Gamefound.

Listen over here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.

Timestamps

1:30 — introducing Greg Loring-Albright and T.L. Simons
16:05 — where did Bloc by Bloc come from?
24:08 — what Bloc by Bloc represents and evokes
32:17 — designing an openly political game
40:12 — can games influence action?
51:15 — Bloc by Bloc on violence vs. nonviolence
59:23 — exploring contrasts: looting vs. mutual aid
1:07:07 — preventing Bloc by Bloc from being misread
1:14:58 — depicting cooption, paranoia, and police action
1:35:55 — what Greg and T.L. hope players get from Bloc by Bloc

 

