Space-Cast! #28. Land and Conversation

Apr 18

Posted by

Wee Aquinas feels as though the world has left him behind.

The politics of the Spanish Civil War are complicated — which only makes it all the more impressive that Alex Knight’s Land and Freedom distills them so elegantly into a three-player scrum for control of the Second Republic. Today, Alex joins us to discuss the genesis of his game, including how he solved the semi-cooperative problem with a silk bag, evolving the card-driven formula so popular in wargames, and the factional politics behind the gameplay.

Listen here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.

TIMESTAMPS

00:45 — getting to know Alex Knight
6:36 — the mile-high pitch for Land and Freedom
11:13 — solving the semi-cooperative problem with the bag of glory
25:07 — changing the card-driven formula with tableau building
31:00 — the factional dynamics of Land and Freedom
45:37 — depicting political tensions in a board game
1:00:24 — Alex’s personal message

 

(If what I’m doing at Space-Biff! is valuable to you in some way, please consider dropping by my Patreon campaign or Ko-fi.)

Posted on April 18, 2023, in Board Game and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: