Space-Cast! #28. Land and Conversation
The politics of the Spanish Civil War are complicated — which only makes it all the more impressive that Alex Knight’s Land and Freedom distills them so elegantly into a three-player scrum for control of the Second Republic. Today, Alex joins us to discuss the genesis of his game, including how he solved the semi-cooperative problem with a silk bag, evolving the card-driven formula so popular in wargames, and the factional politics behind the gameplay.
Listen here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.
TIMESTAMPS
00:45 — getting to know Alex Knight
6:36 — the mile-high pitch for Land and Freedom
11:13 — solving the semi-cooperative problem with the bag of glory
25:07 — changing the card-driven formula with tableau building
31:00 — the factional dynamics of Land and Freedom
45:37 — depicting political tensions in a board game
1:00:24 — Alex’s personal message
