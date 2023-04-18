Space-Cast! #28. Land and Conversation

The politics of the Spanish Civil War are complicated — which only makes it all the more impressive that Alex Knight’s Land and Freedom distills them so elegantly into a three-player scrum for control of the Second Republic. Today, Alex joins us to discuss the genesis of his game, including how he solved the semi-cooperative problem with a silk bag, evolving the card-driven formula so popular in wargames, and the factional politics behind the gameplay.

Listen here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.

TIMESTAMPS

00:45 — getting to know Alex Knight

6:36 — the mile-high pitch for Land and Freedom

11:13 — solving the semi-cooperative problem with the bag of glory

25:07 — changing the card-driven formula with tableau building

31:00 — the factional dynamics of Land and Freedom

45:37 — depicting political tensions in a board game

1:00:24 — Alex’s personal message

