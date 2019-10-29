Book-Space! #13: The Calculating Stars

We’re going to the moon! Maybe! Join Brock, Summer, and Dan as we discuss Mary Robinette Kowal’s The Calculating Stars, a futuristic take on the sexism, racism, and other -isms of the 1950s space program. Expect high stakes, bad takes, and more rocket euphemisms than you can shake your Atlas launch vehicle at. Listen here or download here.

Next month, join in as we read All the Birds in the Sky by Charlie Jane Anders!