Book-Space! #12: Master of Sorrows

In our first swing at a truly massive epic fantasy, Brock, Summer, and Dan discuss how to name your weapon, whether Brock would amplify ableism in order to solve racism and sexism, and why you shouldn’t go steady with someone who’s been radicalized by YouTube. In other words, it’s Master of Sorrows by Justin Call! Listen here or download here.

Next month, join us as we read The Calculating Stars by Mary Robinette Kowal!

Disclaimer: All three of us know Justin Call personally. He gave us a copy of his book. Just so you know, even though this isn’t really a review.