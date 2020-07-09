Space-Cast! #6. Stellar Jamboree

Today on the Space-Biff! Space-Cast!, Dan Thurot is joined by TauCeti Deichmann to discuss his confusingly titled real-time asymmetrical science fiction trade game, Faraway Convergence! I mean Constellation Meeting! I mean Sidereal Confluence! There it is. Listen in as we discuss the game’s origins, its intricate negotiations, and how rational actors would easily arrange better trade deals than humans.

Listen over here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.

Timestamps

2:04 — Sidereal Confluence: what is it?

12:09 — origin

20:55 — from friend-game to broader appeal

31:34 — the technology system

39:55 — the mathematics of intricate deals

48:21 — timed games

51:40 — the thematic structure

1:00:25 — TauCeti names his favorite child

1:03:50 — social balance and human rationality

1:09:46 — Sidereal Confluence as two game states

Next time, we’ll be talking with one of the most radically interesting publishers in the entire hobby — and hearing his rebuttal to an earlier episode’s claims…

(If what I’m doing at Space-Biff! is valuable to you in some way, please consider dropping by my Patreon campaign or Ko-fi.)