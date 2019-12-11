Talking About Games: Positivity, Negativity
Where the first four parts of Talking About Games focused on the words employed by board game reviewers and players, we now zoom into the stratosphere with the haste of an eagle diving at a plump squirrel. That’s right, I’m talking big picture. For the next few months, we’ll be talking about criticism more broadly — what it is, what it’s good for, and the biggie, why it is. Important, I mean. Critical, if wordplay is your jam.
Today, our topic is positivity and negativity. And it came about because of two happenings that made me ask why I bother writing about board games in the first place.
Both happenings landed within a week of each other. First, my inbox caught some hate mail. Nothing new about that. But what set this one apart was its bizzareness. It accused me of not playing a certain game more than once, of harming the livelihood of the game’s designers, and then attempted to bribe me into writing a retraction. A short time later, somebody started a thread on BGG asking whether reviewers had a responsibility to address comments claiming they’d played the game incorrectly. This wasn’t written to me directly, but I have good reason to suspect its author had me in mind. When I pin this string to the corkboard in my basement, I’m not being completely crazy. I was only playing String Railways. Honest.
Today’s piece isn’t about those events. The email was obviously trolling, worth little more than a contemptuous laugh, while the thread was entitlement incarnate, both ignorant of the work reviewers invest into their craft and blissfully unaware that engaging with strangers on the internet isn’t always wise. For the record, no, I will not write a positive review for money. Also, I will gladly attempt to rectify mistakes, but only when the rule in question was actually wrong and significant enough to have modified my impression of the game. In both cases, the message is the same: someone feels like they’re owed something when they aren’t.
However, these events got me thinking: I’ve never received a nasty email or a forum rant over a positive review. Yet when I really consider the issue, it’s the positive review that does more tangible damage.
Yes, you know I’m going to explain that bomb.
To express what I mean, let’s do a mental exercise. Imagine two games with corresponding reviews. The first is a game you love, but somebody has panned it. The second is a game that came highly recommended, but it turns out the thing is a stinker.
In my case, the game I enjoy (picked at random by glancing over my shoulder at the Forever Shelf) is Millennium Blades. The game I dislike (selected by looking at my sell immediately stack) is Vault of Dragons. In both cases, my imagined strawman review is the exact opposite of my own opinion. Strawboy McStawverson writes that Millennium Blades is the anime pornography version of Egyptian Rat Screw, while Vault of Dragons is “super compelling with its clever decisions.” Hissss.
Because this is the internet, my gut reaction to both is somewhat similar. I have a keyboard. I have an opinion. Why not smash them together in the hope that I’ll persuade McStrawverson that he’s wrong about everything? Where my reactions differ is that I’m far less likely to bother telling him off for his positive review. I might roll my eyes. Maybe I’d type, “Nah, this one didn’t click for me.” The negative review, on the other hand, has earned itself both barrels. The author isn’t merely wrong; he’s a mutant from an alien world who intends to deceive me, and I plan to let him know that I know about it.
But… why is that?
Time and money are valuable. Even mental bandwidth is precious. Learning a game requires at least two of those three resources. Often all three. If a negative review prompts me to ignore a game, what have I lost? Only hypotheticals. Maybe I would have loved the game. Maybe it would have been a great fit for my group. More likely, we would have played it twice and moved onto the next shiny thing. But even in the best worst-case scenario, chances are that I play it later, love its pants off, and buy the game on the aftermarket. Maybe it costs a tiny bit more. Maybe I make an unfavorable trade for it. Really, that’s bad luck. Most of the time I can probably get it cheaper.
Then there’s the positive review to consider. What does it do? Well, it says I’m missing out. It shows me shiny pictures that capture my interest. It hypes up the game, sometimes even to unreasonable levels. If it’s persuasive, I spend time and bandwidth and possibly money on it. When it’s a letdown, I don’t feel the need to scream at the person who claimed it was the best game of the year, even though they’ve actively helped expend my time, money, and attention.
In other words, it’s natural to get upset over a negative review. But it’s the negative review that’s more likely to do me a service.
Criticism is many things. Plenty of so-called critics thumb their noses at being considered a buyer’s guide — and to be clear, criticism shouldn’t merely be that — but there’s really no escaping that aspect. Which is why, when speaking to an audience of people who play games, a positive review is more likely to be damaging. On an immediate level, it often functions as marketing, which subtracts from people’s time, money, and attention. On a longer timescale, it also impacts the broader culture. If bad games are endlessly praised, where’s the incentive for games to get better?
Keep in mind, this sword cuts both ways. I’m not saying negativity is inherently more honest than positivity. Good games should be praised. A critic should feel free to be effusive about something they love. But as it stands, that’s really not an issue in this hobby. If anything, breathless delight is the default. I’ve never once hesitated because I wondered if a review might be too positive. After all, this is the criteria for writing a positive review:
- Enjoy a game and write about it.
The criteria for a negative review, on the other hand, looks more like this:
- Play a game (which you don’t enjoy) a whole bunch so you don’t come off as an ignoramus.
- Accept that you’ll still be accused of not playing the game enough.
- Consider couching your critiques to ease the hardness of the blow.
- Try to come up with something positive to say, just so the fanboys won’t hunt you down at a convention.
- Waffle over your biases both conscious and unconscious.
- Come to terms with maybe burning a bridge with a publisher or designer.
- Have multiple people who’ve played the game take a look at your draft so you can be sure you didn’t miss some incredibly minor rule that will be used to discredit your broader points.
- Be ready to defend your statements long after you’ve forgotten the specific details.
- Linger over the publish button, its rectangularity encompassing the seething hatred of the entire internet, about to descend upon you like a mob of breakers.
It’s common to see questions about critical integrity in this hobby. The specter of paid reviews looms large for a few reasons, including instances when marketing fails to disclose itself or spends an improper amount of time editorializing.
The hard reality, though, is that most reviews are positive because positive reviews are far easier to make. There’s hardly any emotional burden. You’re spending time on a game you enjoyed and will likely play multiple times. You’re saying nice things, which feels good deep in your tummy. Yes, there will always be internet trolls, but not nearly as many as when you critique something. And what’s that gurgle? Ah, it’s that gut reaction again, warning you against hurting those friendly designers who poured their whole selves into the game you didn’t like. Readers and viewers are more abstract. They didn’t create the physical artifact that’s been hogging up your kitchen table for the past week.
Okay, so what’s my point? Today’s your lucky day, because I have two for the price of one!
First, we really need a clearer perspective about why we see so many positive reviews. Despite the presence of bad actors, there isn’t some big conspiracy. Maybe one or two small conspiracies. But not a single big one. Instead, most reviews are positive because we’re a hobbyist industry with hobbyist reviewers who write about the things they’re enthusiastic about.
But second, if we want a more robust critical apparatus, one that will give us better recommendations, hone our tastes, show us what games are capable of accomplishing, and help us navigate the x-thousand releases that clog up our bandwidth every year, it helps to understand the ways that our hobby often stands in direct opposition to those types of reviews. The problem can be as small as only reaching out with sticks and never with carrots. It can be as large as foaming at the mouth on a forum or penning a nasty email.
And I’m not necessarily talking about myself here! I’m stubborn enough that I don’t invest too much concern in somebody’s invective. But in speaking with fellow critics, these are the worries and complaints I keep hearing. Over and over again. Often enough that it’s seriously disheartening. Are there any solutions? Possibly. I have a few ideas, some of which we might discuss in the coming months. Until then, hopefully you can offer some of your own.
This is an absolutely excellent piece. I continually have concerns about the lack of constructive criticism in the tabletop space, the closeness in the relationships between designers, company and media.
Yeah, it’s a sticky knot to untangle. Some of it is inevitable in a hobby this small, unfortunately. I’m glad to see disclosure becoming more and more the norm.
Hi! Love reading your articles. What are the games pictured in #1, 3, and 4 please?
Thanks, Amanda!
#1: Gen7
#2: Cloudspire
#4: Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: A Board Game of English Magic
Another excellent piece, Dan, and a pleasure as always. I’m as guilty as the next person when it comes to dishing out praise for a game I enjoy, but I like to think I don’t shirk my duties if a game feels just plain wrong, or is per se a bad egg… >gulp<
Thank you!
The problem is bigger than any one person, but the solution comes down to each of us. Every little effort helps, and we can all do better. Me included!
Interesting analysis. Some of your arguments is why I always look for negative reviews or comments. Saying something is good is easier than describing what is good about it, but saying something is bad usually comes with some kind of specific argument even if plain stupid. Negative arguments are thus easier to evaluate.
Doesn’t reviews of war games differ in how they’re positive? Mostly positive in view of the effort and research made in producing these games, but it takes more effort as a reader to guess whether it’s a game for you or not. User ratings at BGG are in my view more modest, leading to that many war games are underrated compared to other game categories at BGG. In my view, though, these modest ratings looks more sane than actually all those highly rated games being viewed as that awesome by everyone who bought it.
Psychology probably comes in to it as well. If someone told you “it’s fantastic” and you hence spend money on it, you want to feel good about it, don’t you? I at leas finds it easier to be more neutral when I play a game I didn’t buy myself.
I promise, I won’t harass you by mail for being utterly wrong about “Food Chain Magnate”!
Heh!
I would definitely agree that there’s a different attitude, in general, when it comes to wargames. Some of that is the audience’s native comfort level with examination — there are myriad ways to evaluate a wargame, and that’s to be expected. Not that every wargamer is inherently wiser or anything silly like that, but the culture does tend to be more willing to hear out an argument.
Google works in mysterious ways. I guy I at times listen to, when in the mood and having the time, is Enrico Viglino. Out of the blue zeros and ones Google suggested me to look at this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDOPq7XnTAY&t=192s
Enricos reviews are at times painfully sincere, but there’s something about the guy I like. Anyway he has some input as well on subject. Quite early in the monologue he states that while he probably likes all games he review, he doesn’t have the time to make positive reviews. The rest, the arguments, I leave to those who decides to watch and listen.
I think there is always a challenge with context (or maybe level of game experience). What I mean by that, at it most drastic example, the recently published 1862 may be an interesting game for gamers who have played a lot of 18xx but not 1862…but for a Wingspan player, could go either way (good or bad).
I know, I know…that is a drastic comparison with a bit more to unpack.
I just tend to feel that the levels of experience have an impact on how a game is perceived, enjoyed, understood. And it also has an impact on the review/reviewer. Because a person who first experiences ‘engine building via worker placement’ may have their mind blow if they had an enjoyable experience vs. someone who has played 50 of these game types and can decern the subtle difference between worker placement.
I completely agree. Which is one more reason it’s important to figure out which reviewers mesh well with your own approach to board games, and be willing to “grow out and in” to new critics.
people vote with their eyeballs. critical reviewers will attract the audience that values that work. Others can go to geewhilackersaboardgame.com
Mark Bigney ‘all the games you like are bad’ !! 🙂 I like his work
So Very Wrong About Games is a great source of game criticism. Chris Farrell (Illuminating Games) is excellent as well.
I appreciate your negative reviews, and none of your positive reviews have come back to bite me… yet. 🙂
Gulp!
You’ve hit the nail on the head: the problem with effusively positive reviews isn’t merely that they waste people’s time and money on a mediocre game, but that they lower overall standards in ways that will perpetuate a cycle of wasting money on mediocre games. Really it’s (unintentionally) a form of gaslighting: this game stinks, but the famous reviewers all went nuts over it, maybe something is wrong with my perception or my taste?
The really beneficial role that negative reviews play, then, is as a calibration device. If a reviewer only churns out positive reviews, I have to wonder what it would take to possibly get this person to say something bad about a game; and consequently I have to ask whether I can really trust this person’s opinion (not that they’re being dishonest, but they just might not have any standards). Negative reviews help one to understand the /principles/ on which a reviewer’s tastes are based.
To me the people that shout down negative reviews are doing a grave disservice to gaming. And yes, I read (and commented on) the BGG thread you mentioned and also concluded it was your reviews that the poster had in mind, but I also thought the person’s argument was all wet, and said as much. Keep doing what you’re doing. You will never please the unsmart, but smart people know that this is good stuff.
I really like that perspective, Jeff. One of the best compliments I’ve ever received has been when certain designers credited me with helping improve their designs through critiques. Most notably, I was incredibly flattered when Cole Wehrle included me in the rulebook of Pax Pamir’s second edition. How cool is that? Critiques can improve our gaming culture, not just act as consumer reports.
And thanks for speaking up in that thread! I didn’t stick around for the responses, but it was gratifying to see that the first few seemed well aware that the issue was being portrayed rather simply.
Interesting piece – I too have wondered often why the standards of critical writing in the board game space are so low. When I spent more time doing critic-y sorts of things, I always aspired to the great book and movie review writers I admired. But it seems to me that boardgame writers are much more like video game writers, who have to write for a generally less intellectually invested audience who just want to know if it’s going to be fun and run on their hardware. The other problem of course is that there is little or no revenue stream associated with critical writing, and certainly none with negative reviews. To make any kind of returns on review writing, you have to move product, not unlike video games. That means positive reviews.
I would take some issue (maybe) with one thing you said: “Plenty of so-called critics thumb their noses at being considered a buyer’s guide — and to be clear, criticism shouldn’t merely be that — but there’s really no escaping that aspect.” When I first started doing critical work, I saw my job as basically helping a reader decide if they should buy/play a game or not. As I matured as a thinker and writer, I found this an increasingly unhelpful framing. I unknowingly gravitated to the classic questions of criticism: what is it trying to do, does it succeed, was it worth doing (once I discovered this was a formalized critical structure, that helped a lot). It’s not that I don’t think I might be informing a buy/no-buy decision. But I find my real job as a writer is simply to facilitate deep understanding and to be punchy and entertaining. Not just to say that I liked or didn’t like a game, but to explain why in such a way as to be interesting whether you shared my tastes or reference points, and even you may have no intention of playing or buying this game at all. I do think that a critic, to really do work that has value, has be much more concerned about whether their own product is interesting than what conclusions the reader will draw.
Thanks for your perspective, Chris! Interestingly enough, I’ve gone through a similar transition, except I’ve swung back to the idea that critiques will always function, in part, as advocates for or warnings about particular cultural artifacts. But it’s possible that my perspective is informed by my current goals, which are to function in both capacities as much as possible with what limited free time I have.
Going to agree with the general reaction – this is a great article. But that is positive praise so it is not good 😛
No, seriously, good article. Thing is, I’ve found the opposite too, but not in reviews by people that take their time to write or make a video; the “Game X is shit” criticism.
Why it is “shit”? What part of it was “shitty”? What were your expectations? It is an issue of you not liking the theme or setting? The mechanics?
No, it is “Is shit, burn it”.
Most of the time, a negative review by somebody I trust and know by virtue of having read their takes may not even be negative for me – because it will include an explanation, and I can see if it is going to be a question of me liking something the reviewer doesnt. And same with positives – when you give details, people can see that maybe is a great game of some type that is not, by any means, your type.
But just “GREAT GAME!/SHIT GAME!” give us nothing.