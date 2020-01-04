Best Week 2019! The Index!

Jan 4

Posted by

Wee Aquinas can't decide if he has facial hair or not.

Another year, another Best Week. Below you’ll find the whole thing, indexed for ease of access. Simply click any of the images to be whisked away to the relevant article. And if you’re desperate for more Best Week but don’t want to wait until 2020, there’s nothing stopping you from reading and rereading these same articles. With some minor memory erasure, each encounter can be like new!

Day One! The Inveiglers!

Day Two! The Aesthetes!

Day Three! The Raconteurs!

Day Four! The Conceptualists!

Day Five! The Corrivals!

 

