Space-Cast! #31. An Undaunting Conversation

Aug 23

Wee Aquinas has actually never touched a shovel.

As befits as large and ambitious a game as Undaunted: Stalingrad, today on the Space-Cast! we’re joined by Trevor Benjamin and David Thompson to discuss WWII, inclusions and omissions in historical games, and whether board games are art — or at least what it means for them to have authorial intent.

Listen here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.

TIMESTAMPS

4:40 — getting to know Trevor Benjamin and David Thompson
17:36 — advice for aspiring game designers
28:02 — the beginnings of the Undaunted series
33:58 — why WW2?
50:38 — introducing Undaunted: Stalingrad
1:01:03 — choosing what to include or omit from the battle
1:21:24 — the reception to Undaunted: Stalingrad
1:26:08 — are board games art?

 

