Space-Cast! #31. An Undaunting Conversation

As befits as large and ambitious a game as Undaunted: Stalingrad, today on the Space-Cast! we’re joined by Trevor Benjamin and David Thompson to discuss WWII, inclusions and omissions in historical games, and whether board games are art — or at least what it means for them to have authorial intent.

Listen here or download here. Timestamps can be found after the jump.

TIMESTAMPS

4:40 — getting to know Trevor Benjamin and David Thompson

17:36 — advice for aspiring game designers

28:02 — the beginnings of the Undaunted series

33:58 — why WW2?

50:38 — introducing Undaunted: Stalingrad

1:01:03 — choosing what to include or omit from the battle

1:21:24 — the reception to Undaunted: Stalingrad

1:26:08 — are board games art?

