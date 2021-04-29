Space-Cast! #12. Slavery and Emancipation

This month on the Space-Cast!, we’re investigating a difficult topic — the representation of slavery in board games. To help navigate these waters, we’re joined by Patrick Rael, Professor of History at Bowdoin College, to discuss how board games have depicted slavery in the past, what they’re doing right now, and how we can use them to learn about sensitive historical issues.

Listen over here or download here. Timestamps and further notes can be found after the jump.

Timestamps

0:20 — introducing Patrick Rael

4:36 — the distinct problem of the Atlantic Slave Trade

10:11 — where do games come in?

16:10 — Rael’s model for categorizing slavery in board games

33:08 — the uses and limitations of such a model

53:11 — Freedom: The Underground Railroad

1:01:58 — This Guilty Land & three rhetorics for examining games

1:15:38 — Pax Emancipation

1:31:49 — how are games useful in education?

1:45:30 — Rael’s historical game request

Further Notes

1. Listeners may note that the designer of This Guilty Land is Amabel Holland. This podcast was recorded in mid-February 2021, before we were made aware of Amabel’s name. Apologies for any confusion.

2. Patrick Rael’s page at Bowdoin College can be found here. The video depicting his model for categorizing slavery in board games can be found here. And finally, his interview with Amabel Russell can be found here. Honestly, this section could include many more worthwhile links.

