Book-Space! #8: The Cabin at the End of the World

Mar 6

Posted by

What do two men and their daughter have in common? Being trapped in a cabin by psychopaths, of course! Join Brock, Summer, and Dan as they discuss the fearsome nature of farmers, magical realism novels, and whether The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay is worthy of your time. Listen over here or download here.

Next month, we’re reading A Darkling Sea by James L. Cambias. Read along with us and deposit your thoughts below to hear them read aloud by Professional Podcasters!

Posted on March 6, 2019, in Podcast and tagged

